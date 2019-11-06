PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire, Scottsdale Fire and state forestry crews are working to contain a brush fire in Phoenix near Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.

According to Phoenix fire, 20-30 acres have been destroyed by the flames and it is 60 percent contained.

No evacuations are being discussed at this time, according to Scottsdale Fire.

Phoenix Police say Pinnacle Peak Road is closed from Tatum Boulevard to Scottsdale Road.

According to the city of Scottsdale, southbound Scottsdale Road is currently closed at Pinnacle Road. All southbound traffic is being diverted east onto Pinnacle Peak Road and all westbound traffic is being diverted north onto Scottsdale Road.

Sky 12 captured video of the brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is burning near power lines. APS said it is currently monitoring the situation and doesn't have plans to de-energize any lines yet.

