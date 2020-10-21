Crews fighting brush fire at shooting range in north Phoenix

The fire is at Ben Avery Shooting Range, located just north of the Carefree Highway and just west of I-17.

PHOENIX — A brush fire sparked Wednesday afternoon at a shooting range in north Phoenix and crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Phoenix Fire crews are currently on scene.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire is about 50 acres and more than 100 firefighters are on scene. There appears no current threat towards the shooting range itself, any other structures, nor the I-17 corridor.

Our crews along with @PHXFire, are working to extinguish this blaze on the mountain at Ben Avery Shooting Range. pic.twitter.com/prPwf7hLMc — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) October 21, 2020