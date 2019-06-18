Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire near 63rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department said the fire, which burned near homes backed up to Ludden Mountain, has shifted northwest.

Firefighters said they believe the surrounding homes are no longer in danger.

No injuries have been reported, and fire investigators are working to determine the brush fire's cause.

North Phoenix brush fire burning behind homes backed up to a mountain. (Photo: Michelle Donahue)

Michelle Donahue

Crews said the fire is currently at 15 to 20 acres and additional brush trucks and tankers are on the scene. The fire continues to burn up and over the mountain.

Police said there are traffic restrictions on Happy Valley Road between 63rd Avenue and 67th Avenue because of the brush fire.