PHOENIX - A fire is under investigation after nearly half of a small home on a large open lot was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Greenway Road.

Phoenix firefighters said they were forced to take a defensive strategic posture because of the size of the fire.

Another factor the arriving crew faced was a tall locked gate that guarded access to the home, which was set far back on the lot, firefighters said.

Power lines also fell toward the back of the home, causing an additional electrical hazard, according to firefighters.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries to firefighters.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the house appears lived in, according to Phoenix Fire.

© 2018 KPNX