Did you see smoke this afternoon? Phoenix fire crews extinguish third-alarm junkyard fire Sunday afternoon

A north Phoenix junkyard fire sent clouds of smoke in the air.

PHOENIX — Did you see smoke this afternoon in north Phoenix?

Phoenix fire crews extinguished a 3rd alarm fire at a junkyard around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was in the area of 11th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, north of Loop 101.

Crews arrived on the scene and found multiple cars and potentially hazardous materials burning. Firefighters overcame water access issues and quickly suppressed the blaze.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”