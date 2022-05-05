Railway fire in Phoenix causes partial I-10 closure overnight

Firefighters were dispatched to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Wednesday night after reports of an unknown fire, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A pile of burned railroad ties still smolders Thursday morning after a large fire broke out at a railway in Phoenix overnight.

Firefighters were dispatched to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of an unknown fire, officials said.

Crews found a large pile of railroad ties engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. The fire was designated a first-alarm blaze and crews switched to a defensive strategy.

Crews fought the flames near 21st Avenue and McDowell Road as the fire and smoke were visible from the nearby Interstate 10. The fire even caused a brief closure of I-10 as crews got the fire under control.

The scene also turned into a hazmat incident due to the unknown material in the rail cars next to the fire.



Officials said the fire was controlled about two hours after the initial call. There are no reported injuries during the fire and The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force is on the scene to determine a cause.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

12 News on YouTube