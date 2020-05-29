More than 100 firefighters responding to pallet yard fire in Phoenix

Crews are currently protecting a 10,000 gallon drum of diesel fuel while simultaneously working to contain the pallet fire.

Fire crews are battling a fire in a pallet yard near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road.

35th Avenue is currently closed between Buckeye Road and Broadway Road as crews work to fight the fire.

According to Phoenix Fire, more than 100 firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are responding to the second alarm pallet yard fire, which has a hazardous materials component.

