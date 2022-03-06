Double house fire underway in Phoenix, cause currently unknown

Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire near 7th Street and Camelback Road. Information is limited at this time.

PHOENIX — A double house fire was recently contained near 7th Street and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire on Meadowbrook Avenue around 12:58 p.m. There, crews found that the blaze which had started in one home quickly spread to a second nearby.

Firefighters were able to set up supply lines and hoses, and got the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, said Captain Todd Keller with PFD.

At this time, officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire and do not know how many people will be displaced by the damages.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area while crews work on extinguishing the last of the flames.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 1st Alarm Double House Fire near 7th St & Camelback. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XnLBLV6GYE — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 4, 2022

Up to Speed

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”