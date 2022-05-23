Crews battle scrap yard fire in Phoenix

The cause of the fire near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road is unknown, but investigators from the Phoenix Fire investigations task force are working the scene.

PHOENIX — A plume of black smoke was visible from I-10 around noon Monday as a scrap yard fire burned in Phoenix.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road as multiple stacked vehicles were in flames. Officials said access issues made it difficult to fight, but firefighters were able to gain entry points and set up ladder trucks to douse the flames from above.

By mid-afternoon Monday, crews were still on the scene cleaning up hot spots in the area. The cause of the fire is unknown, but investigators from the Phoenix Fire investigations task force are working the scene.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

