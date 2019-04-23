PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews worked a first-alarm fire in Phoenix Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, the fire was burning in a commercial structure near 12th Street and Indian School Road.

Crews went defensive on the fire, pulling firefighters out of the structure and shooting water from ladder trucks from outside the building, Phoenix FD said.

Phoenix fire said the initial call for a dumpster fire in the area came out around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Once crews made it on scene, firefighters found a working fire in what appeared to be a vacant building.

Initial information from Phoenix FD revealed about 35 firefighters were on scene. Phoenix fire also said its too early to determine the cause of the fire and no injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.