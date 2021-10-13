Crews battle brush fire in west Phoenix

Fire crews from multiple cities worked to extinguish a brush fire near 91st and Southern avenues on Wednesday.

PHOENIX — Multiple crews worked to put out a brush fire that burned in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

During the fire, the Phoenix Fire Department requested individuals avoid the area on 91st Avenue between Baseline Road and Southern Avenue.

There are no initial reports on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured. Phoenix fire shared photos from the scene of the second alarm brush fire on Twitter.

Crews are working to achieve fire control, please avoid 91st Ave between Southern and Baseline Rd. pic.twitter.com/gWxjzVS7dx — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 13, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

Multiple cities are currently working a second alarm brush fire near 91st Ave & Southern. pic.twitter.com/JaggTAHTzT — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 13, 2021

