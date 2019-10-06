PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire at a Catholic ministry in south Phoenix in temperatures approaching 110 degrees Monday afternoon.

Crews were faced with heavy smoke and a fire on the second floor of Mary's Ministries. Firefighters had to take up a defensive stance to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

RELATED: An inside look at how Phoenix firefighters handle the risks of the job

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

One ministry member, Becky Ruiz, said the fire is believed to have been electrical. She said she's thankful it wasn't worse.

"All of our youth were in our building this weekend, so you kind of think of everything that can happen. And thank God it was during a moment when—it was a quiet moment," she said.

RELATED: Heat relief stations in place across Phoenix area as temps begin to soar