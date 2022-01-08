Creighton University celebrates grads with White Coat Ceremony

Emotions were running high for graduating students like Quinton Anderson who is a student-physician going into medicine.

PHOENIX — Our physicians of the future are another step closer to the medical field following the traditional White Coat Ceremony that symbolizes the start of a student’s professional medical career.

Creighton University, one of the largest Catholic health professions educators in the nation, is in Phoenix.

"Just knowing all the work that it took to get here and the sacrifices my family made, it just means a lot,” he said. “I want to do surgery, but right now I'm in general practice, but I might do orthopedics as my specialty.”

Each student has already undergone four years of education before another four ahead of them, plus a one-year residency program. Many of the students are incredibly grateful for all the amazing support along the way.

Parents like Michelle Vincent and Dr. Derrick Anderson are so proud of their son Quinton for following in his father's footsteps.

"I am so proud of him, and I can't put it into words and as he said before it's been a journey and he's worked his behind off and he deserves everything he's done up to this point, I'm just beyond proud of what he's accomplished," Vincent said tearfully.

"You put the coat on and feel different because you have that step from being an average Joe to being a doctor," Dr. Derrick Anderson, his father added.

Students present their coats to a faculty member who puts the coat on them. Then they're presented with their first stethoscope. Celine Rukiidi another student-physician says she's fulfilling a life-long dream with big plans to tackle infectious disease.

"It feels surreal, I feel like the 5-year-old version of myself is screaming, I can't believe I made it this far, she explained.

Regardless of whichever respective field they find themselves in, all the students shared similar sentiments and are spreading the same message to future generations.

"Just aim high for your dreams and never stop going after them," Quinton said.

