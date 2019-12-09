SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — At the Creative Center of Scottsdale, you're encouraged to bring all the messy work because when you're there it means creative work is getting done.

"Other than a studio somewhere there isn't a space where artists can come be in an open area and just kind of set up shop," Creative Center of Scottsdale Owner Michelle Beily said.

So, Beily decided to use some of the space at the center to create about 10, 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for artists to rent month to month.

"It's like the ultimate shared office, there's shared offices for everyone except messy creative people," Artist Doria Dphrepaulezz said.

"Especially if you're working with oils, you don't really want your whole apartment smelling like oils," Artist Jillian Bennett said.

The idea is to give artists space outside their home or a studio to create.

"It helps build an artistic community," Beily said.

"You know that when you're at the studio, that's like your time to work at the studio, you're not going to do the laundry, or do house cleaning or make yourself a two-hour lunch," Bennett said.

Find more about the available workspaces here.