CHANDLER, Ariz. — Valley families will have a new attraction to check out in Chandler come May 23.

Crayola is bringing the "Crayola Experience" to Chandler Fashion Center. The colorful, family-friendly attraction will take up 20,0000 square-feet on the second level of the mall near the food court.

According to a release, the "Crayola Experience" will feature 19 hands-on attractions. There will also be the Crayola Store which will carry souvenirs such as plush toys and clothes. The release said the store would have the "world's largest selection of Crayola products."

The "Crayola Experience" will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 and will be open 365 days a year, according to the release. The new attraction will also host private events like birthday parties or group trips. Families will have the opportunity to purchase annual passes to the attraction.

The new Arizona location will be the fifth one for the "Crayola Experience," which also has locations in Florida, Texas, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.