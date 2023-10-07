Crash involving a car and a motorcyclist in Glendale injures one

The man riding the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A crash involving a motorcyclist and a car occurred late Friday evening in Glendale, police said.

Glendale police officers responded to the area of 59th Road and Cactus Road in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The man riding the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is a closure in all directions at 59th Avenue and Cactus Road. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, police said.

The investigation is still on-going and police said there is no further information at this time.

The identity of the man riding the motorcycle or the person driving the vehicle was not released.

