Crash involving a car and a motorcyclist in Glendale injures one

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A crash involving a motorcyclist and a car occurred late Friday evening in Glendale, police said.
Glendale police officers responded to the area of 59th Road and Cactus Road in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The man riding the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
There is a closure in all directions at 59th Avenue and Cactus Road. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, police said.
The investigation is still on-going and police said there is no further information at this time.
The identity of the man riding the motorcycle or the person driving the vehicle was not released.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.