SURPRISE, Ariz — On 12 News at 10, Rachel Cole talks to pet owners in the neighborhood to see how they're protecting their pets.

One Valley neighborhood is on edge after a security camera captured coyotes taunting a cat before they catch it.

Neighbors in the Surprise area told 12 News they haven't seen many coyotes lately but plan to protect their pets.

We showed residents like Robert Shepard, owner of three dogs, the video that's intense and tough to watch.

"Yeah it’s scary, scary to think this could happen to one of the dogs," Shepard said.

Pet owners like Shepard can’t believe the video and how aggressive and determined the pack is to get the cat hiding in the eaves.

"I haven’t thought about that. Keep them on our mind and be alert I guess," he said.

We asked the Sanders as they walked their dog, Grim, in the area if they’ve seen the pack.

"No, not really– rabbits sometimes. It’s hard to keep coyotes out even with high fences," they said.

Most locals feel for the coyotes, but as pet owners, some like Joanne won’t even chance opening the screen door to let Gracie her Westiepoo out.

"I’m sorry for the coyotes. They’re probably hungry, but still, the dogs have to be kept safe," she said.

Meanwhile, pet owners of all breeds are sure to take extra caution after seeing the coyotes win the game of hide-and-seek this time.

"We’ve had them for 12/13 years, so to see one of them go would really suck," Shepard said.

If you notice any coyotes in your neighborhood, here are a few tips to keep them away from your home and your pets:

Wave your arms and make a lot of noise. Throwing sticks or small rocks near them can also be effective. Just remember, you're trying to scare them, not hurt them.

Check your fences; they should extend at least a foot below the ground and be at least 6 feet tall, with something on top like barbed wire to prevent them from standing there.

Use a squirt gun or a garden hose to repel them. Vinegar water may be more effective.

Shine a bright light at them to scare them off.

Do not feed them.

