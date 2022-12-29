Court sides with Tempe's Shady Park over ongoing noise dispute

A Superior Court judge had previously set restrictions on when the Tempe club could play music. But an appellate court has vacated that injunction.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in April 2022.

An appellate court has ruled in favor of a Tempe music venue that's been in a legal fight with a nearby retirement community over noise complaints.

A Superior Court judge ruled earlier this year against Shady Park after the Mirabella community sued the music club for causing a public nuisance and violating Tempe's noise ordinance. The judge set a schedule for when Shady Park would be allowed to play music.

Shady Park appealed the ruling and argued the restrictions violated the business' First Amendment rights because music "is a protected form of expression," records show.

But the Arizona Court of Appeals has recently vacated the previous ruling, finding that the injunction "burdens more speech than necessary."

"...there is nothing in the record establishing that a complete ban on concerts during certain hours is necessary to resolve the nuisance," the appellate court ruling states.

The appellate judges ordered the case to be reconsidered by the Superior Court judge.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.