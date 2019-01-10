GLENDALE, Ariz. — The driver of a vehicle that police saw swerving and even traveling the wrong way on a road at one point was arrested and booked into jail on several DUI charges.

According to court documents, police observed Joshua Degurski's car traveling at around 10 to 15 mph below the speed limit on Dysart Road near Glendale Avenue Saturday.

Joshua Degurski booking photo

MCSO

Court documents show Degurski's was swerving and at one point was driving in the center turning lane before veering into oncoming traffic at Dysart Road and Northern Avenue. Officers pulled Degurski over after he began driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Degurski was driving the vehicle with an adult male passenger. An 11-year-old and 8-year-old were seated in the back seats, according to court documents.

According to the documents, officers noticed signs that Degurski might be under the influence of alcohol. There was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, he was heavily slurring his speech and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Degurski was arrested for DUI after taking part of a field sobriety tests. Court documents show a breath sample revealed he had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.227.

Degurski was booked on charges of extreme DUI, aggravated DUI and endangerment.

