PHOENIX - Court documents described 35-year-old Carl Corder as an addict and a transient man who was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during Wednesday’s incident that resulted in the closing of Loop 202.

Corder is accused of attempting to carjack a man near the Loop 202 freeway. He was arrested Wednesday and booked on several charges including theft, robbery, assault and criminal damage.

According to court documents, Corder told investigators he believed someone was chasing him and attempted to stop a car on the freeway to get away. He said he hit the car’s hood with a rock before the driver left. Corder stopped another vehicle with the same desire to get away, court documents showed.

Chad Lesueur was driving that truck and stopped thinking Corder needed help. Court documents show Corder told investigators Lesueur approached him thinking he was having vehicle problems, but he ran past Lesueur and got in his truck.

Lesueur described the dramatic incident to 12 News in detail Wednesday.

"He kind of just started walking toward me, so I thought he was coming to talk to me and as soon as he got up to me, he just pushes me and jumps in the truck," Lesueur said.

Lesueur said he was in a fight with Corder before reaching down inside his truck door to grab his gun.

“I pulled my gun out and I stuck it right in his face and I said, 'get out of my truck right now, I'm going to blow your head off,'" he said.

Corder told investigators he feared for his life at that point and drove away, according to court documents.

Lesueur fired shots at Corder after the trailer attached to the truck swung around and almost hit him. He said he thought Corder was trying to hit him.

Authorities located the truck using Lesueur’s OnStar. The truck’s front end was smashed. Corder said he crashed into a concrete barrier while attempting to cross from the westbound lanes to the eastbound freeway.

Lesueur said a message on the side of his truck read, "for about three or more years now, this is unnecessary." According to court documents, Corder told investigators that he believed he was leaving messages for the people he thought were following him.

Corder told authorities he was trying to get to his mother’s residence, court documents showed.

"That guy doesn't even know how close he was to having his life ended today," Lesueur said. "I literally had the gun in his face and could've pulled the trigger and killed him but I didn't.”

Lesueur said he's glad he didn't kill Corder.

"Maybe he'll get his life in order, I don't know, that's between him and God," he said.