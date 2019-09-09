GLENDALE, Ariz — Police arrested a woman Friday after she left her 1-year-old and 3-year-old in a running car with the air conditioning on while she shopped at the Arrowhead Towne Center for more than an hour, court documents say.

According to the police report, mall security contacted police after seeing the kids locked in the vehicle, telling police the vehicle had been unattended for more than an hour.

It was 108 degrees outside, police note, and the car was running and the air conditioning was on. A police officer broke the front passenger side window and unlocked the door. The kids were taken out of the vehicle and checked by Glendale firefighters.

The officer found the phone number for Maria Garcia Lobato inside the car and told her to come out of the mall.

Court docs say Lobato told officers both children were sleeping and she decided to leave them in the car and shop for clothing for her kids with her third child, a 5-year-old.

Lobato told police she only had one stroller and she thought it would be easier to let her kids sleep. Police say Lobato told them she did not think about the possibility of her kids being kidnapped while leaving them in the car.

Lobato now faces two felony counts of child abuse.