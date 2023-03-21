How a couple got married at Taylor Swift's Glendale concert

Rene Hurtado has posted a series of videos explaining how she got married during Taylor Swift's recent concert in Glendale.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One Taylor Swift fan decided to make her concertgoing experience extra special during the pop star's stop in Glendale over the weekend.

Rene Hurtado, who describes herself as a "hardcore Swiftie," posted a series of TikTok videos this week explaining how she and her husband Max got married during Swift's concert at State Farm Stadium.

Pictures show the couple dressed in formal wear and reciting their vows on the stadium's floor during the concert.

Hurtado said she attended Swift's first Glendale concert on Friday night and jotted down the musician's set list so she could determine the best time for her to get married the following night.

Because the concert's audio production was quite loud, Hurtado said she tried to find a quieter song that could serve as the backdrop for her and Max's wedding. The bride said she also wanted to avoid getting married during one of Swift's break-up songs.

"It's really hard to get married during a concert; go figure," Hurtado joked in one of her videos.

Hurtado's friend from Texas flew to Arizona and officiated the couple's concert wedding.

Hurtado said security personnel was aware of the wedding beforehand and staff later gave the bride one of the musician's guitar picks as a souvenir.

The newlywed said she's planning to still have a formal wedding ceremony at a later date.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.