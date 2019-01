PHOENIX — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a couple from Goodyear, Ariz. were killed when their car crossed into oncoming traffic.

The couples' car hit a semi-truck.

The KHP report says Dana and Cynthia House were both in their early 70s. Dana was driving when their Siena Minivan crossed into the path of a semi-truck.

The report says it is unknown why minivan crossed over into oncoming traffic.

The wreck happened near Meade in Southwest Kansas.