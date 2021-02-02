Country Thunder Arizona rescheduled for Fall 2021

The popular country music event in Arizona is now set for October 2021.

PHOENIX — It looks like Country Thunder is rescheduled once again.

The popular country music event in Florence, Arizona is now expected to be held Oct. 14 through Oct. 17, 2021, according to the Facebook event page. The COVID-19 pandemic is the cause of the new date.

Typically, the festival normally takes place in April, but coronavirus concerns have pushed the back several times over the past year.

Some of the performers expected this year are Luke Combs, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Chris Janson and more.

For more details on the event details and tickets, head over to the Country Thunder Website.