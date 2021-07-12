Cottonwood police announce new crime-fighting duo

Police said Duke, a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois, is a dual-purpose dog trained in patrol functions and drug detection.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — The Cottonwood Police Department introduced its newest weapons against the war on crime Wednesday, K-9 Officer Eli Olofson and his canine partner “Duke.”

The department announced the duo in a Facebook post saying Duke, a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois, is a dual-purpose dog trained in patrol functions and drug detection for fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

Duke received his certification from the National Police Canine Association Narcotics and Patrol several weeks ago and has been working patrol ever since.

Police said Officer Olofson has five years of experience on the force and is super excited for his new assignment.

