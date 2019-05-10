COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A fire broke out at a manufacturing plant Friday afternoon in Coolidge, which is southeast of Phoenix. Officials are recommending people in the path of smoke evacuate.

Hazmat teams responded to Bright International Corp near Coolidge Avenue and Kenworthy Road around 4:30 p.m. The plant mostly operates in hair coloring chemicals, according to the company’s website. All employees were evacuated from the building.

Residents in the Landmark Ranch subdivision are being asked to evacuate to get out of the path of the smoke. The Coolidge Fire Department said the evacuation notice is not mandatory but recommended.

The Coolidge Adult Center is open to any evacuees. Bus transportation is available in the area. Call 723-7195 to arrange for pick-up at your home if needed.