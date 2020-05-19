Convicted Arizona teacher Brittany Zamora files for divorce while serving prison sentence

According to court documents, Zamora has now filed for divorce with her husband, Daniel, from behind bars.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — 12 News has followed the Brittany Zamora case closely since it started in March of 2018. That's when the then, 27-year old former Las Brisa’s Elementary School teacher Brittany Zamora was arrested.

She pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year old student and is currently serving a 20-year sentence at Perryville Prison.

According to court documents, Zamora has now filed for divorce with her husband, Daniel, from behind bars.

There's speculation around why Zamora would file for divorce from her husband who's supported her through all the criminal proceedings.

"I'd love to go home to my husband," Zamora told a judge back in 2018.

At the time, she was simply hoping to go home to her husband Daniel, but now she's filing for divorce and representing herself in the petition.



Attorney Monica Lindstrom says filing behind bars can be a tricky and tough choice but could ultimately protect Daniel from a civil suit with the boy's family.

"Number one, of course, just like if they weren't in jail if they don't like the person and don't want to be married to them anymore. Another reason could be that they do love that person and they want to protect them from any possible civil liability or seizure of assets or anything that could come from a civil lawsuit," Lindstrom said.

The couple has been married since the fall of 2015, and Zamora's husband has supported her through the lengthy criminal process after she was accused of sleeping with her 6th-grade student.

"She's the best person I know," Daniel said.

That case dated back to spring 2018 and stemmed from a class chatroom between Zamora and a 13-year-old boy.

"He couldn't bring himself to tell us he had sex with his teacher," the victim's parents said.

The boy's parents were distraught when they told detectives what their son disclosed to them. All this while Zamora's husband of four years faithfully stood up for her.

"It could be that since she put him through all this during the lawsuit that now she wants to protect and give him a presence, so to speak," Lindstrom added.

Zamora and her husband don't have kids together, according to court documents and she's not changing her name.

However, she wrote that their Buckeye home and all community property like furniture should belong to Daniel following the finalization of the divorce.