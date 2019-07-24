GILBERT, Ariz. — The idea behind Gun Club 82 generated a lot of interest: a gun club that serves alcohol. The owners said they had strict rules that would keep people from drinking and shooting at the same time and were planning on opening in October.

But now, months before the club is even finished, 11 building subcontractors have filed liens against the club, alleging they're owed almost $500,000.

Southwest Metalsmiths, one of the subcontractors who filed a lien, said it's owed $40,000 for building a metal railing around the rooftop deck.

"[We] requested the down payment," Southwest Metalsmiths' John Pepe said. "He provided half of the down payment, which kind of put a red flag up there."

Southwest Metalsmiths does work around the country, including the spires on top of Phoenix City Hall and the metal and glass work at the Grand Canyon Skywalk.

Ten other subcontractors also said they hadn't been paid, either by Club 82 and its owner, Rod Ghani, or the main contractor hired to oversee the building, Arizona Wrangler.

The total for all those liens: $474,000.

Over the phone, Ghani told us any problems with paying subcontractors was between them and Arizona Wrangler and referred 12 News to his attorney.

Arizona Wrangler said they wished they could talk but also sent us to an attorney.

As of Wednesday afternoon, neither lawyer had returned phone calls.