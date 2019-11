LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it received two reports of candy that appears to be contaminated on Halloween night.

The sheriff's office the candy was handed out in the area of Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue and appears to be homemade.

MCSO said it doesn't know what the candy was contaminated with.

The sheriff's office will investigate further.

It's a good reminder to parents to check all candy before your kids eat it.

