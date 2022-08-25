Construction materials found burning on roof in downtown Phoenix

The fire was reported on the roof of a building under construction near the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are investigating a fire reported Thursday afternoon on the roof of a building under construction near the Footprint Center.

Reports of smoke were reported to the Phoenix Fire Department at about 2:30 p.m. for a building being constructed near 2nd and Jackson streets in downtown Phoenix. Firefighters reported discovering construction materials that had been burning on the building's roof and managed to quickly extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported and the agency is investigating how the blaze originated.

