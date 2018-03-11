Piestewa Peak is more congested than normal, and that’s not just because of all the nice weather we’ve gotten lately.

Two of the parking lots for the trails are closed for construction—the parking lots for the Summit and Navajo trails.

All of the trails themselves are still open, though parking is limited. Trail users are encouraged to access the trails from the 32nd Street Trailhead at 32nd Street and Lincoln Drive.

City officials say you might also want to explore the other hiking trails throughout the city during the closures.

The construction is part of a five-year plan to improve the Phoenix Mountains Preserve that started last year.

Here’s more information about the plan from the City of Phoenix.