MESA, Ariz. — Mesa School Superintendent Ember Conley will be paid $73,639 - about four months salary - for resigning after just 16 months on the job, under a settlement agreement released Tuesday.

The School Board abruptly placed Conley on paid leave Nov. 18. No reason was given.

Under terms of the settlement, Conley's resignation will be effective Jan. 2, 2020. She will be paid and receive benefits through Feb. 28, 2020.

Conley says in a letter to the board that her "difficult decision to resign comes at the heels of a series of challenges my family and I have faced during the past few months."

The board approved the resignation settlement last week by a vote of 4 to 1. Board member Kiana Sears, the lone "no" vote, said she opposed the settlement's "financial provisions."

The board has refused to explain why Conley is leaving. The settlement requires both Conley and Mesa Public Schools to refrain from disparaging each other.

Under her three-year contract, Conley would have been entitled to up to $500,000 in severance if she had been fired.

Conley led the state's largest school district, with 62,000 students. She was hired from a Utah district with 5,000 students.

Conley's brief reign ended at a special school board meeting on the morning of Nov. 18, when the board effectively ousted her.

Conley was abruptly placed on paid leave, and the board began the search for an interim superintendent.

Later that day, Mesa Public Schools issued a farewell statement saying it "appreciates the service of Dr. Conley ... as superintendent and wishes her well in future endeavors."

A Mesa Public Schools spokeswoman said at the time that Conley's leave wasn't disciplinary or related to any criminal matters.

Through her husband, Conley has declined requests for comment.

Amid the official silence surrounding Conley's apparent ouster, former school board president Ben Smith filed a citizens' criminal complaint with the Arizona attorney general's office.

Smith voted to hire Conley when he was on the board. But his complaint alleged that she committed theft and embezzlement, connected to the disbursement of pay raises and bonuses for administrators.

Smith said Tuesday that he was interviewed last week by the AG's office.

The AG's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

The School Board has a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Curriculum Services Center, 549 N. Stapley Road.
















