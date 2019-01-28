Caesars Entertainment Corporation, which owns and operates dozens of hotels across the country including popular places to stay like Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Harrah's, plans to open its first non-gaming hotel in the United States right here in the Valley.

According to a release, Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be a four-star hotel just a short walk from the Scottsdale Fashion Square at North Goldwater Boulevard and East Highland Avenue.

The 11-story glass structure is described as "modern" and will have 266 guest rooms. The hotel will feature a bar on the first floor, a signature restaurant, views of Camelback Mountain, a coffee shop and a handful of luxury suites on the top floor.

"The guest room experience will set the standard for rooms and amenities in Scottsdale," the release said.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale will also feature a 7,000-square foot ballroom and seventh-floor rooftop pool and bar.

"Scottsdale is an ideal market for the introduction of the Caesars Republic brand," the company said in a release.

The hotel is expected to break ground in the second half of 2019.