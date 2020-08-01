GILBERT, Ariz — 150 flags line the streets of a Gilbert Neighborhood. They stand sentry looking out on the quiet suburban street. One house, has more flags than any other.

It's the Home of Dustin Harrison.

Sunday, Harrison lost his life in a terrorist attack in Kenya. Harrison worked as a pilot for a company with a defense contract and was overseas. He leaves behind his wife and young daughter.

“When someone has lost their life in service to their country, there is nothing any of us can do to repay that debt.” Dave Rosenfeld, Harrison's neighbor said.

Instead, these flags are meant as a gesture of thanks, to make sure Harrison's family knows they are not alone.

“We put up 150 flags throughout the community, so that regardless which direction (Harrison's wife) comes in or whoever comes through the neighborhood, they know this is something we truly care about.“ Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld said his neighbor loved speed, from his cars and bikes to the planes he flew.

“Dustin was a pilot through and through."

Dustin was based in Kenya when Sunday the airbase he was at was overrun by Al-Shabaab terrorists. Three Americans were killed, including Harrison.

Harrison's wife, Hope, said she wanted those who heard his story to know that he was a "hero."

While the community hopes these flags will help bring some sort of comfort to a family grieving the loss of a loved one.

“It’s just about how we can support (the family) and how we can come together and that if they need anything, they know they can knock on any door out here," Rosenfeld said.