PHOENIX - “It forever changes you in just a moment your life is shattered" Jan Blaser-Upchurch said "And it can take forever to pick up the pieces.”

She knows first hand about getting the call that a loved one has been lost in the line of duty. Almost 28 years ago, she received a call that her husband, a highway patrol officer, was killed by a drunk driver.

“You are forever changed to a degree you don’t recognize yourself,” Blaser-Upchurch said. “You will never forget that beloved officer that was a part of your life, and they will always be a part of your life.”

The family of Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer will know some of the rollercoaster of emotion in the coming days, months and years.

RELATED: 'Tyler was golden': Friends and family remember fallen DPS trooper

“All the things they are going to miss, and all the things they are going to miss not having that son, that husband or that fiancé,” Blaser-Upchurch said.

Edenhofer was killed Wednesday night, when a 20-year-old man was able to get a hold of another DPS trooper's gun.

Blaser-Upchurch said every experience is different when they go through a tragedy of losing a loved one in the line of duty. However for many:

“You go through that 'could've would've should've.' 'If only someone would have done something different, if only he didn’t do this—if only ...'”

Jan Blaser Upchurch is the immediate past president of COPS, or Concerns of Police Survivors, an organization that tries to supply support for the families dealing with this heartbreak.

She said if you would like to help out, you can donate to church, or buy a license plate supporting fallen officers.

PHOTOS: Arizona DPS trooper killed in the line of duty

PHOTOS: Arizona DPS trooper killed in the line of duty

© 2018 KPNX