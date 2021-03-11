P.E. teacher at Kyrene School District dies

Priscilla Losca taught physical education at multiple Valley schools.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Kyrene School District is mourning the death of one of its teachers. The district confirmed Tuesday that Priscilla Losca, a physical education teacher, has recently died.

Losca taught at multiple schools including Kyrene Digital Academy and Estrella Elementary.

District officials have not shared Losca's manner of death out of respect for the teacher and her family, saying she was a very private person.

The district did say her death did not involve a police situation.

Counselors and school psychologists will be available on school campuses during the week.

"Mrs. Losca was a beloved teacher who served multiple Kyrene schools and her loss will be felt throughout our school district," Kyrene Digital principal Kyle Ross said in a letter to parents.

"A tragedy like this can raise many questions and emotions, and we have resources available to support both our students and staff," the letter reads.

In 2011, Losca won a $5,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for her efforts to promote healthier lifestyles to her students, the Ahwatukee Foothills News reported.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

Maricopa

Casa Grande

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.