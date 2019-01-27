It’s been a long road to recovery for a Phoenix man hit by a suspected impaired driver while walking home from work.

Chris Garland is now a quadruple amputee as a result of the injuries and medical bills continue to stack up.

For years, Garland was a dedicated employee at Fry's grocery store, hit aunt Sarah Garland said.

He was on his way home from work in June when his life changed forever.

"Just walking along the sidewalk and this person ran him over,” Sarah Garland said.

Doctors saved Chris’ life but had to amputate his hand, arm and both feet.

“He wants to be able to work, but it’s not realistic right now," Sarah Garland said. "He just underwent another surgery on his right leg because he got an infection.”

He’s now in a rehabilitation center learning how to live with physical limitations. Meanwhile, medical bills continue to add up.

Chris’ family knew they had to do something to help support their loved one and that came in the form of a wrestling match.

“We knew that this event was going to be something that was so beneficial because it’s so close to WWE," Julia Garland said. "We are like people love wrestling and even more they love being able to help and do good."

More than a dozen professional wrestlers from across the U.S. volunteered to be a part of the show – and with that came the crowds of people Sunday afternoon in support at The Duce restaurant and bar.

“Praise God," Sarah Garland said. "I think good people have a heart to understand that when innocent people get hurt, how the country can come together and help one another."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those medical expenses.