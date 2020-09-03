PHOENIX — Col. Frank Milstead is retiring as the director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety after serving for five years, the agency and Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday.

Milstead will step down in April. Heston Silbert will succeed him as director.

The department congratulated Milstead on his retirement in a tweet.

"You’ve served #AZ and its citizens for the last 35 years and we thank you for your service and leadership," part of the tweet read.

In a tweet, Ducey said Milstead has "worn the uniform and put his life on the line to protect the safety of Arizonans."

Silbert, who has served in law enforcement in Arizona for more than three decades, has an "innovative approach to management and accountability that has helped rebuild (the department)," the tweet read.

Milstead has a long involvement with law enforcement.

He was the chief of the Mesa Police Department for five years following 25 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

Milstead was tapped by Gov. Ducey to lead the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Feb. 10, 2015.

From 2010 to 2015, he had served as the chief of police for the Mesa Police Department and prior to that, he served 25 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

According to the department's website, Milstead "employs and cultivates an inspiring work environment through interpersonal relationships and open, transparent communication. He has an established track record of suppressing crime through innovative crime-fighting programs, efficient personnel management and technological advancements."

Milstead made headlines last December after body camera footage showed that he was given a warning after he was pulled over in October for driving more than 90 miles per hour on the Interstate 17. He was also weaving through traffic without using his turn signal.

RELATED: 'I might speed again' DPS director downplays criminal speeding stop

RELATED: DPS director gets warning for weaving, driving 90+ mph on I-17

