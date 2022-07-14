City worker involved in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

The collision occurred Thursday near Encanto Boulevard and 71st Avenue.

PHOENIX — An employee for the city of Phoenix was injured Thursday after they were hit by a motorist near 71st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, police say.

The individual was taken to the hospital for critical injuries and was in stable condition, Phoenix police said. The motorist did not remain at the scene and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The city said the injured employee works for Phoenix's streets transportation department.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

