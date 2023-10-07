City of Phoenix on trial over conditions in 'The Zone' homeless encampment

The City argued they need to be careful not to violate any constitutional rights when they go to clean, which makes the process slower than some would like.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is on trial, required to show a judge what they've done to clean up "The Zone," the city's largest homeless encampment.

The encampment spans from roughly 9th and 15th Avenues from Jefferson to Jackson streets in downtown Phoenix, just blocks away from the state capitol.

The trial, which started Monday, stems from a lawsuit last year where residents and property owners in that neighborhood sued the city over conditions in "The Zone," including building up of trash, human waste, drug use and violent crime.

In March 2023, a Maricopa County judge ruled with the plaintiffs, deeming "The Zone" a public nuisance that the city had to clean up.

The City argued they need to be careful not to violate any constitutional rights when they go to clean, which makes the process slower than some would like.

The city’s lawyers detailed they are addressing the issue with actions like enhanced cleanings, where they clean a portion of a block and close it to camping, and a new plan for a structured campground down the road from "The Zone."

12News learned the plan for this structured campground only became public last month after the city’s site for a new proposed shelter fell through due to environmental issues.

The residents’ side admits there’s been some progress with the enhanced cleanups, but said it’s been minimal and they don’t have faith the city will actually help long term.

Nearly 800 people are estimated to be living in the area in and around "The Zone," according to a count done by the Human Services Campus last week.

Lawyers for the property owners want the judge to keep the order in place to help ensure the encampment get cleared up.

The city is asking the judge drop the order, promising their plan now should have everything cleaned up in nine months.

The trial is expected to last through Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube