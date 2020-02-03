MESA, Ariz. — Mesa city leaders and the community will introduce the city's new police chief Monday.

Assistant Chief Ken Cost was named interim chief in November after embattled former chief Ramon Batista resigned.

“Appointing Assistant Chief Cost to this position was an easy decision based on his extensive law enforcement experience, knowledge of, and relationships with, the community and tenure with Mesa Police.” City Manager Chris Brady said at the time.

Batista took the job in 2017. In that time, two incidents involving use of force prompted protests and calls for more accountability in the department.

Batista's tenure as chief also included the police union casting a no-confidence vote against him in June.

