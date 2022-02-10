City of Glendale gearing up to host Super Bowl LVII

New Glendale fire chief says they are ready to host the Super Bowl in February.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale city officials are preparing for the influx of football fans that will come to the city when the area host Super Bowl 57 in February.

New Glendale fire chief Ryan Freeburg, who takes over this month, says his top priority remains public safety.

Chief Freeburg spent the majority of his career with the Scottsdale Fire Department, frequently planning for big events like the "Greenest Show on Grass" - the WM Phoenix Open.

A million-plus visitors are expected to be coming to the Valley, along with locals planning parties. Freeburg says the best practices are "automatic aide."

'We meet monthly for different coordinating opportunities and different meetings with various stakeholders, so we're really ramping up to kickoff," he said. "All of our plans are in place, all the communication is ready, everything you'd expect from public safety officials. We're ready to receive not only the Super Bowl but all the guests in the City of Glendale."

Plus, if needed, reinforcements are on standby from neighboring agencies.

"The great thing about the metro Phoenix and automatic aide system is we can literally draw those resources from Queen Creek, Mesa, Chandler, that may not have the special event in their city but that can provide equipment, personnel to keep everyone safe," Freeburg said.

While Freeburg says their hope is to see the Red Birds in the big game, public safety remains key.

"Be vigilant. If you see something, say something. Be patient with the men and women who are out there to protect you," he said.

