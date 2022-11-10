Circle K clerk allegedly shoots man in 'self-defense,' Phoenix police say

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at a Circle K store near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

PHOENIX — A Circle K store clerk in Phoenix allegedly shot a man in "self-defense" early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. at a store near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Preliminary information suggests the clerk got into an altercation with the man before the clerk shot him, according to Phoenix police. The man had wanted to buy something but the store was closed at the time, resulting in a "scuffle" between the man and clerk.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. The clerk has been released from custody and the case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review, police said.

