Cindy McCain, Dr. Warren Stewart Sr. to speak at former Arizona AG Grant Woods memorial

The service will be held at The Orpheum Theatre on Friday.

A memorial service for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, who passed on Oct. 23, will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at The Orpheum Theatre.

Grant, who memorialized late Senator John McCain at his funeral, will be remembered by speakers including Cindy McCain, Charles Barkley and Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr.

Woods is survived by his wife and their five children.

Woods was a graduate of Mesa's Westwood High School and a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Occidental College in California. He earned his law degree from Arizona State University in 1979.

Woods was a lawyer, a playwright, a musician, and a regular at pickup basketball games and on the tennis court.

He was the founder of the Mesa Boys & Girls Club, the Mesa Education Foundation and the Mesa Arts Academy.

