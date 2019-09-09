A fire that caused extensive damage to a home's attic early Monday morning was sparked by an ashtray and cigarettes that were thrown away in a trash can, according to the Tempe Fire Department.

Tempe Fire said they received multiple 911 calls around 2:30 a.m regarding a house on fire near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. Flames from the burning home, they said, could be seen from at least a mile away.

According to Tempe FD, the fire started outside the home and spread to the home's attic before firefighters arrived at the scene. Multiple fire departments responded Monday morning. The fire also spread to a shed on the property next door.

The investigation revealed cigarettes and an ashtray being dumped in a trash can sparked the fire. The trash can was located between the shed and the house. Tempe Fire said the trash can was full of flammable debris.

"There was a lot to burn," Brandon Siebert, a fire investigator with the Temp Fire Department, said.

Siebert said to always make sure ashes are soaked in water for an "extended amount of time" before they are thrown away in a trash can.

The home has extensive damage to the attic but there were no reported injuries, Siebert said.