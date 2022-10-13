'We were targeted': Valley church set on fire, damage estimated in the thousands

Pastor Drew Anderson believes his church was targeted because of the work he does helping Phoenix police get drugs and dealers off the streets.

PHOENIX — Despite the burnt floor and smoke smell, Pastor Drew Anderson and his wife, took a break from cleaning Thursday night to listen and pray for a believer that walked into their church.

They took a moment to help a person in need, despite them going through something themselves.

“Somebody actually busted our window and threw a Molotov cocktail device and set the front of our building on fire,” Anderson said.

Early Monday morning, someone set the entrance of Legacy Christian Center on fire. A broken window, burnt chairs, carpet, and glass, were among the things damaged and destroyed.

“We feel like we were targeted because a lot of the drug dealers in this area, they know we are actively trying to put them out of business,” said the Pastor.

He and his wife, Pastor Kenya Anderson first began preaching at parks, helping the unsheltered community. In October 2018, they established their church near Central and Southern avenues.

Aside from spreading the message of the Bible, they feed the homeless and coach youth football. The pastor said his focus is to prevent young teens from getting into trouble and doing drugs.

It is because of the work he’s done to clean up his community, that he believes his church was targeted.

“For the four years that we’ve been in south Phoenix, on multiple occasions we’ve actually partnered with the south Phoenix Police Department to get them information on the local drug dealers in this area,” Anderson said. “Because unfortunately, we’ve done funerals here over the last couple of years, for over five young men, 15 to 19 years old that have overdosed on fentanyl.”

Monday’s incident is the second time his church has been targeted, he said. Back in February 2021, someone threw a brick through their front glass door.

“It seems like the first time they did it, it didn’t scare us. Now a second time, they elevated the level of fear, to try and run us off, but we’re here for good,” he said.

Anderson believes the damage caused by the fire is in the thousands. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet and fully open their church again.

“It’s a huge setback for us cause we’re a small church, but big in our hearts,” Anderson said. “My wife and I, we’re going to continue to fight this fentanyl and were going to continue to fight for these kids.”

