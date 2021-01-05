Local car wash holding fundraiser to benefit killed Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar

All of the proceeds from the car wash will go towards supporting Farrar's family through the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Memorial Fund, the car wash said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Memorial Fund is partnering with a local car wash to support the family of the recently killed Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar.

The fundraiser will be held Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobblestone Auto Spa at 2021 South Alma Road in Chandler, a public relations representative from the car wash said.

Donors at this location will get a polish and shine car wash with a $5 donation or a supreme, full-service car wash with a donation of $10 or more, the representative said.

All other Cobblestone Auto Spa locations will be accepting donations on behalf of the MCSO Memorial Fund and Farrar's family.

All of the proceeds from the car wash will go towards supporting Farrar's family through the MCSO Memorial Fund, the car wash said.

Officer Christopher Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, Chandler Police said Friday. He was an 18-year veteran of the department.

Officials said early Friday that a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a pursuit that started in Eloy. The suspect was being stopped for allegedly speeding.

Three Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, a Gilbert Police officer, a bystander and the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Johnathon Altland, were also injured in the incident, Gilbert police said Friday.

"Farrar’s family, as well as Members of the MCSO Memorial Fund, MCSO Advisory Council, Chandler Police Department who will all be on location volunteering," the representative said.