Children's Cancer Network adapts their annual gala to meet COVID guidelines

This weekend is the big fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Network. Their normal gala has been adapted to meet COVID guidelines.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Many organizations have been forced to revamp or cancel their annual fundraisers because of COVID-19, including The Children’s Cancer Network, which has found a way to adjust theirs to keep participants healthy.

The Children’s Cancer Network is a non-profit that provides support and resources to the families of a cancer patient.

Families of Children like Grace Kostyk, who found CCN to be an indispensable resource.

“When I was five, I was diagnosed with acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.” Grace, now 15, explained.

Grace spent years going through treatments for the cancer that almost robbed her of her childhood. Her family leaned on the Children’s Cancer Network during the hard times- both financially and emotionally.

“It’s not something that we ever thought we would be, but we’re thankful that we have it and we rely on it constantly to get us through those difficult times.” Said Bob Kostyk, Grace’s Father.

WE FILL THE GAPS

Patti Lutrell, Executive Director of the Children’s Cancer Network, says her organization fills the gaps between doctor’s appointments and insurance paperwork.

“That’s where we come in, to really try to fill those gaps with gas cards, food cards, adopt-a-family programs, wigs, beds, scholarships, all types of ways throughout their cancer journey that we can make a difference.” Lutrell, said.

The annual “Tommy Bahama Sunset Classic” is CCN’s big fundraising effort that includes a golf tournament, dinner and drinks at Tommy Bahama’s in Scottsdale and a silent auction.

THIS YEAR… IT’S GOING TO BE DIFFERENT

The golf tournament will go on, but this weekend, those wanting to help out children’s cancer network can buy to-go meals from Tommy Bahamas and the silent auction will be virtual.

“It is a great opportunity for the community to have a little fun, but also make a difference for these families.” Luttrell said.

GIVING BACK

Now that Grace’s treatments are behind her, she and her family do what they can to give back to the organization that made her treatments a little more bearable.

“Everybody has experienced a family member who has been diagnosed with cancer and I think whatever you can do, it really helps the families.” Grace said.