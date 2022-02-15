Children targeted with BB guns at South Phoenix bus stops

The attacks have happened to two groups of siblings near bus stops. Some children were injured in the face and neck with BBs.

PHOENIX — Families in South Phoenix are living in fear after not one, but two BB gun attacks on children.

That includes three siblings shot with pellets while waiting for a bus near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

The three Delgado siblings had just purchased food at McDonald’s and walked over to the bus stop as they were on their way home from school.

“We saw the gun tip through the window of the car,” said Clarissa Delgado. “We knew it was a BB gun because there was BBs on the floor.”

The incident happened fast, she said. But remembers the BBs came from the back seat of a black car.

None of them were injured.

“I think because the bus stop has the bench pretty far, and the air resistance, plus the car moving really quickly probably deterred the BBs from getting to us,” Clarissa said.

The incident happened on February 1 around 4 p.m. A week later around the same time, another group of kids were also shot at.

“This lady, she was driving, and she stopped right on the middle of the road and jumped out of the car and came to me sand asked me if I had been anyone shooting at her children because they had gotten hit in the face with some pellet or BB gun,” said Susan Marquez.

That second shooting happened near Maxine O Bush Elementary School near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, about three miles away from where the Delgado’s were attacked.

“The picture she showed me, his face and neck area,” Marquez said about where the children were injured. “She said they were hit in the back also.”

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incidents. At this time, it’s unclear if they are related.

“I wonder if it was the same car, if it was a bunch of people that deliberately got a bunch of guns and decided to shoot at kids and terrorize neighborhood just for fun,” Clarissa said.

The attack was a worry-some event for the Delgado sibling’s mother, Araceli Delgado, who said is using the encounter as a wake-up for her children.

“We don’t know if this is going to escalate or if they are going to do something worse,” she said. “So, I tell them you always have to be on the lookout, you can’t just walk blindly anywhere, anymore.”

