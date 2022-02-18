Children rescued from Mesa apartment fire

Officials say a child was rescued from the balcony of an apartment fire by a police officer who jumped on a nearby shed.

MESA, Ariz. — Officials say two children were taken to the hospital Friday after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Mesa.

The Mesa Fire Department said two second-story units located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue were fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

A child stuck on a balcony was rescued by a police officer who jumped on a nearby shed to reach the juvenile, Mesa fire said.

Another child was carried out of the burning units by a family member.

Mesa fire said both children were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

Mesa police said two of its officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to suppress the fire by gaining access to the building's roof. No other injuries were reported.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”